IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    The Halloween tradition a Chicago 11-year-old carries on

    02:12

  • Americans anxiously wait to apply for student loan forgiveness, but scammers are taking advantage

    02:22

  • Democrats on defense in an unlikely new battleground

    01:59

  • Nancy Pelosi says Paul Pelosi 'continues to improve'

    02:09

  • How do crowd surges turn deadly?

    02:09

  • Families and friends still searching for loved ones after Halloween stampede in Seoul

    02:28

  • Heartfelt surprise to a former teacher

    02:29

  • New speed camera implementation aims to save lives, but also causing road rage

    02:26

  • Are the Delphi Murders solved?

    01:42

  • Nine drones fired into Russia’s Black Sea fleet in the port of Crimea

    00:32

  • Former President Obama back on trail 10 days away from election

    02:03

  • Election threats growing as midterms near

    02:11

  • New details on violent attack inside Pelosi home

    02:24

  • Deadly crowd stampede kills at least 149 at Halloween celebrations in Seoul

    01:59

  • Paul Pelosi recovering after being assaulted at home

    02:54

  • Pending home sales see big drop

    01:39

  • Flu cases surge to highest number in 13 years

    01:30

  • Cyber threats to midterms becoming ‘increasingly sophisticated’: Exclusive

    03:29

  • Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen divorce after 13 years of marriage

    01:16

  • Elon Musk buys Twitter and starts making changes right away

    01:34

Nightly News

Affirmative action in college admissions challenged at Supreme Court

01:44

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments for two cases that could determine the fate of affirmative action in higher education. NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell has the latest details on the conservative supermajority signaling it’s ready to overturn decades of precedent.Oct. 31, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    The Halloween tradition a Chicago 11-year-old carries on

    02:12

  • Americans anxiously wait to apply for student loan forgiveness, but scammers are taking advantage

    02:22

  • Democrats on defense in an unlikely new battleground

    01:59

  • Nancy Pelosi says Paul Pelosi 'continues to improve'

    02:09

  • How do crowd surges turn deadly?

    02:09

  • Families and friends still searching for loved ones after Halloween stampede in Seoul

    02:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All