After death of Iran's president, U.S. says there are no signs of outside interference
Nightly News

After death of Iran's president, U.S. says there are no signs of outside interference

A day after President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran died in a helicopter crash, the U.S. said it saw no signs of outside interference. An adviser to the Iranian government told NBC News not to expect policy changes after Raisi's death. The U.S. sent condolences to the Iranian people. NBC News' Keir Simmons reports.May 20, 2024

