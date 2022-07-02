IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Southern Californian neighbor honors veterans with free flag kits

    02:28

  • Demand for drone shows sky high as 4th of July approaches

    02:14

  • New study finds some vitamins do more harm than good

    01:32

  • Power Plant using more electricity for bitcoin mining denied air permit

    01:59

  • Bodycam footage to be released in the Akron, OH police shooting of a 25-year-old Black man

    01:55
    After facing backlash, Uvalde’s School District Chief of Police steps down from City Council

    01:57
    Severe thunderstorms disrupt air travel during the 4th of July weekend

    02:22

  • 17-year-old attacked by shark after sharks were spotted near the shore days before

    01:29

  • Supreme Court shifting faster, farther to the right each ruling

    02:02

  • WRTI’s legendary jazz DJ Bob Perkins retires at age 88

    01:34

  • More confusion on state abortion laws spreading following Roe v. Wade reversal

    03:01

  • 2 officers and police dog killed in shootout in Kentucky

    01:17

  • Russian missiles strike in Ukraine kills at least 21 civilians

    01:32

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner on trial in Moscow today

    02:09

  • Travelers driving this 4th of July weekend to avoid airport chaos

    02:15

  • Supreme Court allows Biden to end Trump-era immigration policy

    01:32

  • New updates in Emmett Till murder case, 67 years later

    01:40

  • Family ministry scams U.S. government into giving $8 million in Covid relief

    03:15

  • 14-year-old boy goes viral for mind-bending photos of cars

    01:51

  • Thousands of flights delayed, canceled heading into 4th of July weekend

    01:33

Nightly News

After facing backlash, Uvalde’s School District Chief of Police steps down from City Council

01:57

Pete Arredondo has faced criticism and anger from the Uvalde community following the police’s delayed response in the Robb Elementary school shooting. In a letter, he announced that he will step down from City Council. The City of Uvalde said the decision to resign is the right one but some families want more steps taken.July 2, 2022

