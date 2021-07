After the U.S. falls short of President Biden’s July 4th vaccination goal, there are concerns that the holiday weekend may make unvaccinated regions even more vulnerable as parts of the country face surges in cases. Dr. Fauci has said that only about 50 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, and more than 99 percent of U.S. Covid-19 deaths in June were among unvaccinated people.