After tragedies like those in El Paso and Dayton, there’s an FBI team that steps in to support the victims. Cheryl Moores, an FBI victim specialist, tells NBC’s Ken Dilanian that her mission is to bring comfort in crisis and let victims know, "You are not in this alone." The Bignami family, who were victims of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting, say Moores was a lifeline who brought humanity to a chaotic time.