  • Groundbreaking exhibit of Black artists' works from collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys

  • Many who died in Maui wildfires were from one neighborhood

  • At-home hospital programs offer possible solution to strained ERs

    After stinging defeat, House Republicans vow to hold another vote on Mayorkas impeachment

    Search for 5 U.S. Marines after helicopter crash in California

  • Netanyahu says campaign against Hamas must continue, rejects proposal by Hamas

  • U.S. drone strike in Baghdad kills three militants, officials say

  • House defeats attempt to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

  • Country music superstar Toby Keith dies at 62

  • Sorting through Nevada's confusing primary and caucuses

  • NTSB says Max 9 door plug left Boeing factory missing bolts

  • Iran's U.N. ambassador likens ties to militant groups to NATO alliance

  • New Houthi attacks on shipping in Red Sea

  • Appeals court rules Trump not immune in election interference case

  • Jury finds Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Michigan school shooter, guilty of involuntary manslaughter

  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 'I think I can win the White House'

  • Exclusive: Inside U.S. mission to strike back at Middle East targets

  • Boeing reports new problem with 737 fuselages

  • Rediscovering New Orleans' rich musical history before jazz

  • California battered by torrential rain and flooding

Nightly News

After stinging defeat, House Republicans vow to hold another vote on Mayorkas impeachment

Despite the defeat of a resolution to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, House Speaker Mike Johnson vowed to hold another vote when a top Republican returns from medical treatment. Meanwhile, the Senate approved a bill with funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, but without new money for border security. NBC's Ryan Nobles reports.Feb. 8, 2024

Best of NBC News

