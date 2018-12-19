Nightly News

After surgical robot surgery, this woman wishes she asked more questions

00:36

Wednesday on Nightly News, Cynthia McFadden has an in-depth investigative report on the da Vinci surgical robot, and while despite being a medical breakthrough, it comes with risks for patients.Dec. 19, 2018

  • After surgical robot surgery, this woman wishes she asked more questions

    00:36

  • School district police officer hit and run caught on camera

    01:03

  • Dan Crenshaw lends helping hand to Pete Davidson

    01:13

  • Nest camera hacker threatens to kidnap baby, scares parents

    01:16

  • Gas prices plummeting ahead of holiday travel

    01:00

  • Service dog receives college diploma alongside owner

    01:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All