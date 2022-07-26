IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  102-year-old WWII veteran Romay Davis honored for breaking barriers

  Consumers feeling pressure from inflation, fear recession

  Pressure building on U.S. to free Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan from Russian detention

  Record rainfall in St. Louis causing deadly flooding

  California battling biggest wildfire of the year

    AG Garland says Trump's potential 2024 candidacy will not impact Jan. 6 investigation

    AG Garland pressed on Trump and Jan. 6: 'We pursue justice without fear or favor'

  'Goodfellas' actor Paul Sorvino dead at 83

  Illinois sees a surge in abortion patients as neighboring states pass restrictions

  Americans hurting from soaring inflation as Fed expected to raise rates again

  Ukraine says two Americans fighting killed in battle

  Pope Francis apologizes over abuse of Indigenous students at Canadian schools

  WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency as cases skyrocket

  Massive wildfire near Yosemite is most volatile this season

  Biden's Covid-19 symptoms improve, according to doctor

  First-generation college graduate honors the sacrifices her parents made

  New exhibit opens to honor Americans that served in the Korean War

  Pope lands in Canada, apologizing for the church's Indigenous abuse

  Demand for monkeypox vaccines rises as cases spread

  President Biden improving significantly from Covid

Nightly News

AG Garland says Trump’s potential 2024 candidacy will not impact Jan. 6 investigation

In an exclusive interview, Attorney General Merrick Garland responded to questions of whether former President Trump’s potential candidacy would impact the Department of Justice’s Jan. 6 investigation. Garland tells NBC News’ Lester Holt, “We pursue justice without fear or favor. We intend to hold everyone, anyone who was criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6, for any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another, accountable, that's what we do. We don't pay any attention to other issues with respect to that.”July 26, 2022

