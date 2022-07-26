AG Garland says Trump’s potential 2024 candidacy will not impact Jan. 6 investigation

In an exclusive interview, Attorney General Merrick Garland responded to questions of whether former President Trump’s potential candidacy would impact the Department of Justice’s Jan. 6 investigation. Garland tells NBC News’ Lester Holt, “We pursue justice without fear or favor. We intend to hold everyone, anyone who was criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6, for any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another, accountable, that's what we do. We don't pay any attention to other issues with respect to that.”July 26, 2022