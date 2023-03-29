IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Vietnam soldier’s family reunited with dog tag after journey around the globe

    02:09
  • Now Playing

    AI can replicate voices in high-tech phone call scams, FTC warns

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    New push for national no-fly list to decrease unruly passengers

    01:27

  • Nashville elementary school shooting renews pleas for gun control

    02:30

  • Pope Francis hospitalized with respiratory infection, Vatican says

    02:39

  • Grief-stricken Nashville community mourning lives lost in elementary school shooting

    02:05

  • Engineering students held photographer find a way to pursue his passion

    01:34

  • Nashville police release chilling bodycam video following deadly shooting

    04:08

  • Drivers failing to yield for emergency vehicles due to modern car features

    01:53

  • Allergy season becoming longer and stronger due to climate change

    01:40

  • Dozens killed in migrant center fire on U.S.-Mexico border

    01:33

  • Residents in Mississippi and Alabama displaced after deadly tornado

    02:01

  • Shooting at Nashville elementary school kills three children and three adults

    03:50

  • Mississippi residents fear tornado recovery could take years

    02:03

  • Group of ‘Rosie the Riveters’ honored for help in World War II

    01:34

  • Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow for ski resort collision makes emotional testimony

    01:44

  • Catastrophic tornado kills at least 22 people in Mississippi

    03:17

  • Israeli prime minister puts plan to overhaul judiciary on hold after protests

    01:30

  • Nashville police chief speaks on suspect of deadly elementary school shooting

    02:15

  • American couple kidnapped in Haiti

    01:48

Nightly News

AI can replicate voices in high-tech phone call scams, FTC warns

02:39

The FTC is sounding the alarm on artificial intelligence being used to simulate someone’s voice in imposter scams, which was the most commonly reported fraud in 2022. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda spoke to one father who got a call that sounded like his daughter and said she was being held hostage.March 29, 2023

  • Vietnam soldier’s family reunited with dog tag after journey around the globe

    02:09
  • Now Playing

    AI can replicate voices in high-tech phone call scams, FTC warns

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    New push for national no-fly list to decrease unruly passengers

    01:27

  • Nashville elementary school shooting renews pleas for gun control

    02:30

  • Pope Francis hospitalized with respiratory infection, Vatican says

    02:39

  • Grief-stricken Nashville community mourning lives lost in elementary school shooting

    02:05

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All