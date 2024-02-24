IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
AI chip maker Nvidia's huge rise sparks market frenzy
Feb. 24, 202401:17
  • Now Playing

    AI chip maker Nvidia's huge rise sparks market frenzy

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. military tracks high-altitude balloon over Utah

    00:35

  • On second anniversary of war, Ukraine struggles to fight on

    02:11

  • Alabama's attorney general says he will not prosecute IVF families or providers

    03:03

  • U.S. astronaut reflects on longest space mission

    01:35

  • Federal data reveals gun stores whose firearms have been used in many crimes

    03:24

  • Trump far ahead in polls on eve of South Carolina primary

    01:39

  • White House announces new sanctions against Russia after Navalny death

    00:37

  • Suspect arrested in killing of woman on University of Georgia campus

    01:36

  • Former Israeli hostage speaks out about captivity

    02:59

  • Opening statements in 'Rust' manslaughter trial

    01:44

  • Biden meets with Navalny's widow, praises the Russian opposition leader

    01:41

  • More medical facilities suspend IVF treatment after Alabama embryo ruling

    02:20

  • Political fallout from Alabama frozen embryo ruling

    01:50

  • American spacecraft makes historic moon landing

    01:29

  • Yale reinstates standardized test requirement

    01:25

  • Wide disruption after AT&T cell phone outage

    02:14

  • Time is ticking for owners of huge cuckoo clock collection

    01:50

  • Manslaughter trial of 'Rust' movie armorer begins

    01:30

  • Recent California storms highlight risk to coastal homes

    01:43

Nightly News

AI chip maker Nvidia's huge rise sparks market frenzy

01:17

The share price of AI chip maker Nvidia has surged 60 percent since the start of the year as the company's value crossed the $2 trillion mark today. Nvidia is now the third-largest U.S. company by market capitalization. Some analysts say they've never seen a stock rise like this one. NBC News' Brian Cheung reports.Feb. 24, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    AI chip maker Nvidia's huge rise sparks market frenzy

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. military tracks high-altitude balloon over Utah

    00:35

  • On second anniversary of war, Ukraine struggles to fight on

    02:11

  • Alabama's attorney general says he will not prosecute IVF families or providers

    03:03

  • U.S. astronaut reflects on longest space mission

    01:35

  • Federal data reveals gun stores whose firearms have been used in many crimes

    03:24
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All