IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    AI technology may be able to generate our mind’s images

    03:10
  • UP NEXT

    American contractor killed in Syria drone attack launched by pro-Iranian forces

    03:41

  • Third grader gives Bessie Coleman presentation to FAA after school project was vetoed

    01:35

  • Passport renewals backlogged due to post-pandemic travel surge

    01:50

  • Gwyneth Paltrow testifies in ski accident lawsuit

    02:29

  • Utah governor signs law to restrict social media access for kids and teens

    01:38

  • Suspected Denver high school shooter found dead

    02:03

  • Russian activity near Norway’s oil and gas pipelines being monitored by NATO

    03:29

  • 5th grade class making blankets for children in need

    01:28

  • Off-duty pilot comes to the rescue after Southwest pilot is unable to fly the plane

    01:30

  • Colorado dentist charged with poisoning wife in court today

    01:31

  • TikTok CEO grilled by Congress over national security threat

    03:48

  • Trump vs. DeSantis: GOP political rivalry heating up

    01:46

  • Federal government announces organ transplant system overhaul plans

    01:55

  • Stephen Smith’s death reopened as a homicide after renewed interest from Murdaugh trial

    01:46

  • AI ‘race to recklessness’ could have dire consequences, tech experts warn in new interview

    04:13

  • Giant whale smashes into boat, leaving group stranded in the middle of the ocean

    01:19

  • The Fed hikes interest rates by 0.25 percent

    01:39

  • High school student shoots two administrators in Denver, authorities say

    02:52

  • Small tornado touches down outside Los Angeles

    02:04

Nightly News

AI technology may be able to generate our mind’s images

03:10

Researchers are developing artificial intelligence technology they say could generate the very images in our brains. NBC News’ Jacob Ward shares more on the extraordinary research and the concerns about what mind reading technology could mean for the future.March 24, 2023

  • Now Playing

    AI technology may be able to generate our mind’s images

    03:10
  • UP NEXT

    American contractor killed in Syria drone attack launched by pro-Iranian forces

    03:41

  • Third grader gives Bessie Coleman presentation to FAA after school project was vetoed

    01:35

  • Passport renewals backlogged due to post-pandemic travel surge

    01:50

  • Gwyneth Paltrow testifies in ski accident lawsuit

    02:29

  • Utah governor signs law to restrict social media access for kids and teens

    01:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All