Airline CEOs sound alarm ahead of 5G rollout

Just 36 hours before AT&T and Verizon deploy their 5G wireless technology, every major U.S. airline and cargo CEO called for the government to keep 5G stations turned off if they’re within two miles of major airports, warning that “immediate intervention is needed to avoid significant operational delays.” Jan. 18, 2022
Remembering Charles McGee, one of the last Tuskegee Airmen
01:40
Race to rescue manatees dying at unprecedented rate in Florida
01:55
Betty White honored on what would have been her 100th birthday
01:30
Martin Luther King Jr.'s family calls for action on voting rights on holiday