Nightly News

Airline CEOs sound alarm ahead of 5G rollout

Just 36 hours before AT&T and Verizon deploy their 5G wireless technology, every major U.S. airline and cargo CEO called for the government to keep 5G stations turned off if they’re within two miles of major airports, warning that “immediate intervention is needed to avoid significant operational delays.” Jan. 18, 2022

