    Airline industry bracing for summer travel surge

Nightly News

Airline industry bracing for summer travel surge

01:30

After a chaotic summer last year, the airline industry is bracing for an even busier travel season this year. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has more details on what travelers need to know and what the top trip destinations are.April 14, 2023

    Airline industry bracing for summer travel surge

