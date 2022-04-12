IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Airline ticket prices increase while more flights are cut

    01:27
JetBlue and Alaska Airlines say they don’t have the staff to fly their upcoming schedule. JetBlue is proactively trimming its schedule throughout the busy summer travel season by almost 150 flights per day. Bad weather has added to JetBlue’s problems in the past week, forcing some flights to divert to other airports. Ticket prices are also increasing as fewer airline seats are available, and jet fuel prices are higher. April 12, 2022

