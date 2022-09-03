IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Airlines cut service to regional airports due to pilot shortage

02:27

Beginning September 7th, American Airlines will pull its regional service from four small towns citing the pilot shortage. United Airlines has also pulled out of around 20 cities since the pandemic’s start. Delta dropped 3. According to the Regional Airline Association, more than 300 airports have seen air service reductions in the last three years. Businesses and residents in places like Dubuque, Iowa are now hoping to fight that change and restore the loss of air service.Sept. 3, 2022

