Airlines prepare for holiday travel chaos

- UP NEXT
Voters react to Fetterman, Oz debate ahead of midterms05:00
Threats to voters on the rise as midterms approach01:54
Basketball rising star Jeremiah Armstead brings boundless determination to Fisk University01:34
ADHD medication shortage impacting families across U.S.01:39
RSV infections overwhelm U.S. hospitals01:42
Family of St. Louis school shooter had police remove gun from home months before attack01:44
Wisconsin man who killed 6 people at Christmas parade found guilty on 76 charges01:38
St. Louis high school shooter was armed with 600 rounds of ammunition02:24
5 people rescued from Grand Canyon after being stranded 21 stories down01:29
Arizona hospital misses breast cancers in dozens of patients03:40
Poll workers feel a sense of duty despite growing pressure02:15
Brittney Griner’s appeal denied by Russian judges01:32
Tripledemic puts U.S. hospitals in ‘crisis mode’01:50
Oz, Fetterman preparing to face off in critical debate02:03
Lions rescued from Ukrainian war zone arrive at new Colorado home01:38
Cars and trucks are growing larger – and so are their dangerous blind zones02:59
Kanye West’s antisemitic comments spur companies to cut ties02:01
Russian attacks leave Ukraine’s electric and water grids on the brink of collapse01:18
Rishi Sunak to become U.K.’s third prime minister in three months01:00
Students’ math and reading scores fall, adding evidence of pandemic disruptions, report finds01:58
- UP NEXT
Voters react to Fetterman, Oz debate ahead of midterms05:00
Threats to voters on the rise as midterms approach01:54
Basketball rising star Jeremiah Armstead brings boundless determination to Fisk University01:34
ADHD medication shortage impacting families across U.S.01:39
RSV infections overwhelm U.S. hospitals01:42
Family of St. Louis school shooter had police remove gun from home months before attack01:44
Play All