Airlines raising requirements for frequent flyer point systems

Massive ice storm blasting the South with freezing rain02:03
Newport News school reopens after six-year-old shot teacher02:15
Colorado hiker survives 200-foot fall01:38
- Now Playing
Airlines raising requirements for frequent flyer point systems01:38
- UP NEXT
Valley fever cases on the rise and may worsen due to climate change02:29
Secretary Blinken urges Israel, Palestine to stop violence01:21
Damar Hamlin speaks out publicly for the first time01:40
Police cracking down on toll and red light camera evasion02:33
Gas prices soaring nationwide02:02
Los Angeles neighborhood shooting leaves three dead01:45
Was race a factor in the beating of Tyre Nichols?02:29
Memphis Police Department permanently deactivates Scorpion unit03:00
Hawaiian lifeguard wins world-famous surfing championship during lunch breaks01:58
Air Force using augmented reality to train fighter pilots02:54
Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker calls news station with chilling message01:58
Former President Trump hits the campaign trail01:49
Israeli police say 13-year-old Palestinian boy shot Israeli father and son01:34
Demonstrators nationwide peacefully protest the police beating of Tyre Nichols02:21
Video of police beating Tyre Nichols is released04:42
FDA proposes updated blood donation rules for gay, bisexual men01:35
Massive ice storm blasting the South with freezing rain02:03
Newport News school reopens after six-year-old shot teacher02:15
Colorado hiker survives 200-foot fall01:38
- Now Playing
Airlines raising requirements for frequent flyer point systems01:38
- UP NEXT
Valley fever cases on the rise and may worsen due to climate change02:29
Secretary Blinken urges Israel, Palestine to stop violence01:21
Play All