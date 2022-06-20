IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • What parents should know about Covid vaccinations for children under 5

  • Deadly shootings in Harlem, D.C. as senators work on finalizing gun bill

  • Women’s rights leader describes rocky arrival in the U.S. after fleeing Afghanistan

    Airlines under pressure ahead of July 4 after another weekend of cancellations

    Brands are putting in less product but charging the same, experts say

  • Special Met exhibition features work from museum staff members

  • Biden considering federal gas tax holiday

  • Russia comments for first time on American veterans captured in Ukraine: exclusive

  • FDA authorizes Moderna and Pfizer Vaccines for children aged 6 months to 4 years

  • LA District Attorney under pressure from rising violent crimes

  • Many CEOs believe a recession will hit within the next 12-18 months

  • Gunman opens fire in Alabama Episcopal church leaving three dead

  • Marking 50 years since the Watergate break-in

  • Yellowstone superintendent: Devastating floods were 'a thousand year event'

  • Airlines under pressure with soaring summer passenger levels and pilot exhaustion

  • Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump's pressure on Pence to overturn election

  • Families of two American veterans fighting in Ukraine fear Russia has captured them

  • Wall Street-backed companies buying up single family homes

  • Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin speaks on life after jail and new Netflix series

  • Smithsonian’s first gallery for Latino heritage opens at National Museum of American History

Airlines under pressure ahead of July 4 after another weekend of cancellations

Roughly 35,000 flights have been canceled since Friday, repeating Memorial Day’s mayhem. Though heat is a factor, experts say the crux of the issue is how the industry handled the billions of dollars they received in pandemic relief initially meant to ensure post-pandemic travel. Staffing shortages continue to fuel disruptions after thousands of employees left the industry. After the holiday weekend chaos, airlines are under pressure ahead of July 4th, when millions more are expected to fly.June 20, 2022

