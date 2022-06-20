Airlines under pressure ahead of July 4 after another weekend of cancellations

Roughly 35,000 flights have been canceled since Friday, repeating Memorial Day’s mayhem. Though heat is a factor, experts say the crux of the issue is how the industry handled the billions of dollars they received in pandemic relief initially meant to ensure post-pandemic travel. Staffing shortages continue to fuel disruptions after thousands of employees left the industry. After the holiday weekend chaos, airlines are under pressure ahead of July 4th, when millions more are expected to fly.June 20, 2022