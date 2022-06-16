Airlines under pressure with soaring summer passenger levels and pilot exhaustion

July 4th is around the corner, and airlines are under pressure to avoid repeating the Memorial Day chaos when 2,700 flights were canceled nationwide. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg gathered airline CEOs in a virtual meeting, asking for assurance that the rest of the summer vacation season will go smoothly.As many as 2.3 million passengers are set to fly every day this summer. Delta’s Pilot Union issued a statement saying pilots are exhausted from working overtime.June 16, 2022