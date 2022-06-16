IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Yellowstone superintendent: Devastating floods were 'a thousand year event'

    Airlines under pressure with soaring summer passenger levels and pilot exhaustion

    Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump's pressure on Pence to overturn election

  Families of two American veterans fighting in Ukraine fear Russia has captured them

  Wall Street-backed companies buying up single family homes

  Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin speaks on life after jail and new Netflix series

  Smithsonian's first gallery for Latino heritage opens at National Museum of American History

  Inflation is changing the ways some Americans spend, potentially causing more anxiety

  Soaring gas prices, falling markets, rising debt: What can Americans do now to save?

  Nearly 100 people airlifted to safety near Yellowstone after historic flooding

  Fed approves largest interest rate hike in decades to try and tame soaring inflation

  Internet Explorer signs off

  Man taking photos on congressman's Capitol tour took part in January 6 attack, committee says

  Fallout and success from Trump's revenge tour purging Republican primary candidates

  U.S. no longer requiring Covid tests for airline passengers

  Investigation into government Covid relief distribution and potential mismanagement

  President Biden expected to travel to Saudi Arabia amid rising gas prices

  Man captures one photo a day for 26 years in poignant project

  Russia blows up last bridge of a major city in Ukrainian province

  NBC Exclusive: Amber Heard reflects on losing defamation trial to ex-husband Johnny Depp

Nightly News

Airlines under pressure with soaring summer passenger levels and pilot exhaustion

July 4th is around the corner, and airlines are under pressure to avoid repeating the Memorial Day chaos when 2,700 flights were canceled nationwide. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg gathered airline CEOs in a virtual meeting, asking for assurance that the rest of the summer vacation season will go smoothly.As many as 2.3 million passengers are set to fly every day this summer. Delta’s Pilot Union issued a statement saying pilots are exhausted from working overtime.June 16, 2022

