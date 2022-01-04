Airlines warn of possible disruptions ahead of 5G rollout
01:22
Share this -
copied
Transportation and airline officials are warning that a critical instrument used by pilots could be impacted when AT&T and Verizon’s 5G phone towers go live on Wednesday. The wireless companies say the technology is already running in other countries, and agreed to decrease signals around airports.Jan. 4, 2022
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of 4 counts of fraud, acquitted on 4
01:43
NHL fan awarded $10,000 scholarship after saving life
01:41
Antonio Brown dismissed from Buccaneers after leaving game
01:27
Supporters of Jan. 6 attack on Capitol shift focus to local politics
03:10
Urgent search for two missing amid Colorado wildfire devastation
01:49
Now Playing
Airlines warn of possible disruptions ahead of 5G rollout