  • Arizona high school student who made inspiring half-court shot meets NBA star Steph Curry

    02:29

  • Tensions on Campus: Conversations with students about race and higher education

    02:34

  • Bodycam video released of officer in Mississippi shooting 11-year-old who called police

    01:59
    Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief grapples with deaths of family members in Israeli airstrikes

    01:35
    Fallout grows over defense secretary’s secret hospitalization

    02:27

  • Heavy snow blankets parts of the Northeast, causing power outages and dangerous road conditions

    02:00

  • Passengers describe terrifying experience after piece of Alaska Airlines plane detached midair

    02:44

  • Viral video sparks heartwarming holiday trend of surprising grandparents with sleepovers

    02:33

  • A behind-the-scenes look at what happens to many returned holiday gifts

    02:34

  • Trump campaigns in Iowa on 3-year anniversary of Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

    02:25

  • U.S. official: Pentagon waited days to inform W.H. officials of defense secretary’s hospitalization

    02:01

  • First winter storm of new year moves through Northeast

    01:50

  • Expert weighs in on possible causes after piece of Alaska Airlines plane detached midair

    01:44

  • Piece of Alaska Airlines plane detaches mid-flight, prompting emergency landing

    02:35

  • Visa using AI to protect credit card users from hackers

    02:27

  • Wayne LaPierre resigns as NRA CEO after more than 30 years

    01:40

  • New questions over potential warning signs missed before Iowa school shooting

    01:46

  • Deadly tour bus crash in upstate New York

    01:20

  • Nikki Haley slams criticism she is too moderate, says she’s ‘hardcore conservative’

    02:02

  • Supreme Court will hear Trump appeal over Colorado ballot ban

    02:30

Nightly News

Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief grapples with deaths of family members in Israeli airstrikes

01:35

Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief Wael Dahdouh has become a symbol to many of Gaza’s sorrows after his eldest son was killed in a recent Israeli airstrike and two of his children, his wife and his grandson were killed in an airstrike in October. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports.Jan. 8, 2024

