Al Roker speaks with Lester Holt about inspiring return to NBC

Al Roker is making his return to NBC after a two month absence due to a serious medical crisis that included dangerous blood clots in his legs and internal bleeding. Lester Holt sat down with Al to talk about his recovery.Jan. 7, 2023

