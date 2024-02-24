IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alabama's attorney general says he will not prosecute IVF families or providers
Feb. 24, 202403:03

  • AI chip maker Nvidia's huge rise sparks market frenzy

    01:17

  • U.S. military tracks high-altitude balloon over Utah

    00:35

  • On second anniversary of war, Ukraine struggles to fight on

    02:11
  • Now Playing

    Alabama's attorney general says he will not prosecute IVF families or providers

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. astronaut reflects on longest space mission

    01:35

  • Federal data reveals gun stores whose firearms have been used in many crimes

    03:24

  • Trump far ahead in in polls on eve of South Carolina primary

    01:39

  • White House announces new sanctions against Russia after Navalny death

    00:37

  • Suspect arrested in killing of woman on University of Georgia campus

    01:36

  • Former Israeli hostage speaks out about captivity

    02:59

  • Opening statements in 'Rust' manslaughter trial

    01:44

  • Biden meets with Navalny's widow, praises the Russian opposition leader

    01:41

  • More medical facilities suspend IVF treatment after Alabama embryo ruling

    02:20

  • Political fallout from Alabama frozen embryo ruling

    01:50

  • American spacecraft makes historic moon landing

    01:29

  • Yale reinstates standardized test requirement

    01:25

  • Wide disruption after AT&T cell phone outage

    02:14

  • Time is ticking for owners of huge cuckoo clock collection

    01:50

  • Manslaughter trial of 'Rust' movie armorer begins

    01:30

  • Recent California storms highlight risk to coastal homes

    01:43

Nightly News

Alabama's attorney general says he will not prosecute IVF families or providers

03:03

After the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are children, both Republicans and Democrats, including President Biden and former President Donald Trump, called for new protections for IVF treatments. NBC News' Yamiche Alcindor spoke to IVF patients in Alabama about their growing anxiety.Feb. 24, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • AI chip maker Nvidia's huge rise sparks market frenzy

    01:17

  • U.S. military tracks high-altitude balloon over Utah

    00:35

  • On second anniversary of war, Ukraine struggles to fight on

    02:11
  • Now Playing

    Alabama's attorney general says he will not prosecute IVF families or providers

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. astronaut reflects on longest space mission

    01:35

  • Federal data reveals gun stores whose firearms have been used in many crimes

    03:24
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All