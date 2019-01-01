Nightly News

Alabama State University dance team champions self-confidence

01:25

Honeybeez, the dance team for the renowned Alabama State University marching band, is exclusively for plus-size dancers and aims to inspire women to be confident in who they are.Jan. 1, 2019

  • Former NFL player Warrick Dunn makes dreams come true for families in need

    01:22

  • Alabama State University dance team champions self-confidence

    01:25

  • Hospitals to list prices under new law

    01:40

  • 2019 kicks off with New Horizons flyby in what could be big year for space exploration

    01:29

  • World rings in New Year as some festivities marked by chaos and violence

    01:21

  • Baby found alive after Russian apartment gas explosion

    01:05

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All