IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted on 7 federal counts

    02:18

  • Two women, one Jewish and one Muslim, find common ground amid pain of war

    02:58
  • Now Playing

    Alarming incidents involving lithium-ion batteries on planes

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    Ohio to vote on whether to guarantee abortion access in state constitution next week

    02:49

  • Biden visits Maine to pay respects to victims of Lewiston mass shooting

    01:55

  • Empty seats at Shabbat dinner for Israeli families after Hamas terror attacks

    02:18

  • Tension between US and Israel over calls for humanitarian 'pause'

    03:33

  • Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty in criminal fraud trial

    02:06

  • Tensions on college campuses escalating amid Israel-Hamas war

    03:09

  • Fellow GOP Senators criticize Tuberville’s hold on military officer confirmations

    02:14

  • Eric and Donald Trump Jr. testify in former president's New York civil fraud trial

    01:51

  • Video appears to show Israel Defense Forces abusing detained Palestinian men

    03:53

  • Dozens of Palestinian Americans cross Rafah border out of Gaza as fighting continues

    03:23

  • Some members of Jewish community purchasing firearms amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:31

  • Billion dollar verdict could shake up real estate market

    01:47

  • Running the NYC Marathon to change America’s prison system

    01:53

  • Delta co-pilot indicted after allegedly pulling gun on plane captain midflight

    01:40

  • Biden kicks off outreach to rural voters as admin touts $5 billion in federal funding to farming

    01:52

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies in civil fraud trial in Manhattan

    02:07

  • Israel-Hamas war fueling tensions on U.S. college campuses

    01:58

Nightly News

Alarming incidents involving lithium-ion batteries on planes

01:45

Crew and passengers on a JetBlue flight extinguished a backpack fire that was ignited by a lithium-ion battery as passengers were still boarding. The FAA has reported that as of early October, there have been 60 on-board incidents involving the batteries. NBC News’ Tom Costello has more.Nov. 3, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted on 7 federal counts

    02:18

  • Two women, one Jewish and one Muslim, find common ground amid pain of war

    02:58
  • Now Playing

    Alarming incidents involving lithium-ion batteries on planes

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    Ohio to vote on whether to guarantee abortion access in state constitution next week

    02:49

  • Biden visits Maine to pay respects to victims of Lewiston mass shooting

    01:55

  • Empty seats at Shabbat dinner for Israeli families after Hamas terror attacks

    02:18
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All