Alarming rise in child Covid hospitalizations

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in sex trafficking trial01:42
U.S. hits new high for daily Covid cases as omicron spreads03:35
Now Playing
Alarming rise in child Covid hospitalizations01:46
UP NEXT
Growing misery at airports with flights canceled, delayed02:00
Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid dies at 8202:02
Remembering NFL legend John Madden02:10
Sisters start nonprofit to support other young cancer patients02:20
Universities grapple over return to in-person schooling01:44
Second time capsule discovered at former site of Robert E. Lee statue01:39
Family of 14-year-old inadvertently killed by police calls for accountability02:20
Dr. Ashish Jha speaks on CDC lowering estimate of omicron cases in U.S.02:54
Winter weather creates travel nightmare on the roads and in the sky01:34
New York City schools ramping up Covid testing as omicron spreads03:09
CDC cuts recommended Covid quarantine time in half03:02
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks on CDC’s new quarantine guidelines03:22
Thousands of flights canceled as Covid cases lead to staff shortages02:05
Winter weather in the West makes travel treacherous01:33
Holiday sales boom but many gifts get returned01:47
Technicians under pressure as retail pharmacies short on staff and capacity02:52
Hugh Jackman spotlights swings, understudies who keep curtains on Broadway rising02:10
Alarming rise in child Covid hospitalizations01:46
Pediatric hospitalizations have doubled in 15 states as Covid-19 cases among children skyrocket. Health officials say the unvaccinated account for a majority of the hospitalizations. Dec. 30, 2021
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in sex trafficking trial01:42
U.S. hits new high for daily Covid cases as omicron spreads03:35
Now Playing
Alarming rise in child Covid hospitalizations01:46
UP NEXT
Growing misery at airports with flights canceled, delayed02:00
Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid dies at 8202:02
Remembering NFL legend John Madden02:10