Nightly News

Alarming rise in child Covid hospitalizations

01:46

Pediatric hospitalizations have doubled in 15 states as Covid-19 cases among children skyrocket. Health officials say the unvaccinated account for a majority of the hospitalizations. Dec. 30, 2021

