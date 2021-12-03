Alec Baldwin says he never pulled trigger in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin said he would “never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them” in a new interview with ABC News following the fatal shooting on the “Rust” movie set. The official investigation into the shooting is likely weeks from completion.Dec. 3, 2021
