Alex Jones must pay $4.1 million to family of Sandy Hook victim

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay $4.1 million to parents of a Sandy Hook school massacre victim in defamation case, the jury rules. Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin, whose son Jesse was killed in the Newtown, Connecticut school shooting, had sought $150 million for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The Infowars host repeatedly called the massacre a hoax.Aug. 4, 2022