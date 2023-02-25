IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Alex Murdaugh faces blistering cross examination as he takes stand in murder trial

02:59

Alex Murdaugh took the stand for the second day in the murder trial of his wife and son, getting hit hard by prosecutors on the inconsistencies of his timeline the night of the killings. NBC News’ Catie Beck has more details on his testimony.Feb. 25, 2023

