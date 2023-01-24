IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  UP NEXT

Nightly News

Alex Murdaugh murder trial underway

01:27

Former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is charged with killing his wife Maggie and son Paul in June of 2021. Murdaugh’s defense says he’s innocent and that the killer is still at large. NBC News’ Catie Beck has more details on the trial.Jan. 24, 2023

