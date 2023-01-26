IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Alex Murdaugh’s alibi contradicts evidence, state contends

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    More than 30 million people under winter weather alerts

    02:48

  • Newport News teacher’s lawyer alleges school missed warnings in 6-year-old shooting

    02:01

  • ChatGPT uses AI to pass final exam at UPenn’s Wharton

    02:23

  • Congress grills Live Nation CEO after Taylor Swift tour ticket chaos

    02:24

  • Mikaela Shiffrin breaks all-time women’s Alpine skiing World Cup record

    01:44

  • Monterey Park community shattered after mass shooting

    02:07

  • Biden admin plans to send tanks to Ukraine in a major reversal

    01:03

  • Classified documents found in Pence’s Indiana home

    02:25

  • Suspect arrested in Half Moon Bay shooting that left 7 dead

    02:07

  • Alex Murdaugh murder trial underway

    01:27

  • FBI finds additional classified documents at Biden’s Delaware home

    01:47

  • New details about suspected Monterey Park shooter revealed

    02:35

  • Monterey Park is latest U.S. city rocked by horrific gun violence

    01:08

  • Asian community in mourning after Monterey Park shooting

    02:21

  • 11 killed in Monterey Park mass shooting

    04:55

  • Hero who disarmed suspected Monterey Park gunman describes decision to act

    00:51

  • Monterey Park mass shooting impacts Lunar New Year’s celebration

    01:47

  • 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade

    01:39

  • Fourth discovery of classified items revealed at President Biden’s home

    02:20

Nightly News

Alex Murdaugh’s alibi contradicts evidence, state contends

02:16

In its opening statement in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, the state contends that new evidence contradicts Murdaugh’s alibi. However, his attorney argues there’s no forensic evidence to tie him to the murders. NBC News’ Catie Beck has more details about the case.Jan. 26, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Alex Murdaugh’s alibi contradicts evidence, state contends

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    More than 30 million people under winter weather alerts

    02:48

  • Newport News teacher’s lawyer alleges school missed warnings in 6-year-old shooting

    02:01

  • ChatGPT uses AI to pass final exam at UPenn’s Wharton

    02:23

  • Congress grills Live Nation CEO after Taylor Swift tour ticket chaos

    02:24

  • Mikaela Shiffrin breaks all-time women’s Alpine skiing World Cup record

    01:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All