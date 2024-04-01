IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 40 years for federal financial crimes
April 1, 2024

Nightly News

Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 40 years for federal financial crimes

00:51

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to 40 years for federal financial crimes. The new sentence imposed by a federal judge in South Carolina came after the disgraced lawyer pleaded guilty last year. It comes on top of multiple state sentences, including for the murder of Murdaugh's wife and son. NBC News' Priya Sridhar reports.April 1, 2024

