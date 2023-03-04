Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for wife and son’s murders

Black Vietnam veteran receives Medal of Honor decades after heroism03:32
Norovirus cases spike in both kids and adults01:28
Tennessee passes law restricting drag shows in public spaces02:54
Chris Rock expected to address Will Smith slap in new Netflix special01:19
- Now Playing
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for wife and son’s murders04:30
- UP NEXT
Deadly storm in South putting 80 million under wind alerts01:27
Car insurance rate soaring in U.S.01:41
Jalen Carter attends NFL Combine after surrendering to police in response to misdemeanor charges01:28
Ohio train derailment: New area of concern revealed by NTSB01:51
Aviation scares causing FAA, NTSB to launch investigations01:59
Alex Murdaugh found guilty in murders of wife and son04:03
Boston doctor taking care of homeless population for decades02:01
Arrest warrants issued for Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, linked to deadly car crash01:26
Composer John Williams reflects on Oscar nomination for Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’03:26
Colorectal cancer rates in younger Americans on the rise01:50
Eli Lilly announces insulin price cut01:49
Growing concern over Ohio train derailment hazardous material shipments01:45
Dozens killed in train collision in Greece01:16
Prosecution in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial makes closing arguments03:45
Fentanyl deaths in young children on the rise from accidental poisoning03:00
Black Vietnam veteran receives Medal of Honor decades after heroism03:32
Norovirus cases spike in both kids and adults01:28
Tennessee passes law restricting drag shows in public spaces02:54
Chris Rock expected to address Will Smith slap in new Netflix special01:19
- Now Playing
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for wife and son’s murders04:30
- UP NEXT
Deadly storm in South putting 80 million under wind alerts01:27
Play All