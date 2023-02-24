IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Alex Murdaugh testifies he ‘didn’t shoot’ his wife or son

03:56

Alex Murdaugh took the stand today in the murder trial of his wife and younger son. NBC News’ Catie Beck has more details on his testimony in which he said, "I didn't shoot my wife or son."Feb. 24, 2023

