Alleged captor of Memphis mother in custody

Authorities are scouring a Memphis neighborhood as the search for the missing mother of two, Eliza Fletcher, stretches into the third day. This morning, police say they found Fletcher’s alleged captor, 38-year-old Cleotha Abston, facing charges of aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence. Police say Abston is yet to say where Fletcher is. According to the affidavit, two witnesses, including Abston’s brother, reported seeing the suspect wash his clothes in a sink and clean the inside of the car with floor cleaner. Police also confirmed to NBC News Abston pled guilty in another kidnapping case more than 20 years ago.Sept. 4, 2022

