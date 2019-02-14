Amazon backs out of plans for new headquarters in New York City

Amazon backs out of plans for new headquarters in New York City01:38
The tech giant had announced it would bring thousands of jobs to New York’s Long Island City as part of its HQ2 Initiative. Three months later, it’s pulling the plug on the plan after facing stiff opposition.
NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo to host first Democratic presidential primary debate00:24
Last-minute lovebirds race to show Valentine’s Day affections01:10
Mystery in South Carolina town as $1.5 billion lottery winnings go unclaimed for months01:05
Colorado man who fought off mountain lion speaks out with a warning for other hikers01:18
Florida school hires armed combat veterans to patrol school01:40
Dramatic rescue after early morning mudslide leaves California woman trapped00:51