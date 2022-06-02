IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Amber Heard legal team planning to appeal defamation trial verdict

Nightly News

Amber Heard legal team planning to appeal defamation trial verdict

01:39

The attorneys representing Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard say they’re planning to appeal. Heard’s attorneys say that she doesn’t have the funds to cover the $10.4 million judgment. They also believe Heard never had a fair chance in the courtroom as the jury was subjected to unfair social media influences.June 2, 2022

Best of NBC News

