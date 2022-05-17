Amber Heard’s testimony scrutinized during cross-examination in defamation trial

Amber Heard had her first full day of cross-examination. Heard is being sued by Johnny Depp for $50 million after penning an op-ed where she said she was the victim of domestic abuse. Attempting to turn the tables on the visibly frustrated Heard, Depp’s attorney laid out a case where the actress tormented the actor. Depp’s team also used audio of Heard allegedly fueling fights. Depp’s attorney accused Heard of embellishing alleged bruises. May 17, 2022