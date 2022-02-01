NBC News’ Joe Fryer has a preview of what to expect from the NBC special “Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl.” It will feature untold stories from her co-stars and a new rendition of “The Golden Girls” theme song from Cher.Feb. 1, 2022
Uyghurs who fled China describe families torn apart, separation from children
03:25
Now Playing
America pays tribute to Betty White
01:24
UP NEXT
Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dies at 30
01:58
Florida citrus growers fight to save fruit from deep freeze
01:33
High-stakes showdown between Russia, U.S. amid Ukraine invasion concerns