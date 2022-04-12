America’s inflation at highest in 41 years

America’s current inflation rate is 8.5 percent, the highest it has been in 41 years. This summer, a new government forecast predicts gas prices will be the highest since 2014. President Biden has said he will take further action, boosting the sale and production of ethanol-blended gasoline to alleviate hiking gas prices. Though Biden blames President Putin’s Ukraine invasion for rising gas prices, 38 percent of Americans say they blame Biden and his policies for the increase, according to our latest NBC News poll.April 12, 2022