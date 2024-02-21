IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American ballerina arrested in Russia
Feb. 21, 2024

    02:01
Nightly News

American ballerina arrested in Russia

02:01

Russian authorities detained a 33-year-old ballerina with dual Russian-American citizenship on suspicion of treason. This comes as the U.S. prepares to announce new sanctions against Russia after the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Gabe Gutierrez reports.Feb. 21, 2024

    02:01
