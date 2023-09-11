IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Coco Gauff makes history with U.S. Open victory

  • FDA reevaluating whether over-the-counter decongestant really works

    American explorer rescued after being trapped underground in Turkey cave

    Remembering the lives lost on 9/11 on the 22nd anniversary

  • FDA approves new Covid-19 booster shot as cases are on the rise

  • Manhunt for killer Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania reaches day 12

  • Search for Morocco earthquake survivors underway

  • College football players celebrate scholarship surprises

  • Hundreds of schools across U.S. using AI to help detect guns

  • Former Secret Service agent who witnessed JFK assassination opens up for first time

  • U.S. and Vietnam strike deal during Biden’s visit on Sunday

  • Death toll climbs above 2,100 in Morocco after 6.8-magnitude earthquake

  • Van stolen by escaped Pennsylvania prisoner recovered as search intensifies

  • Tourists in Morocco share experiences after devastating earthquake

  • More than 2,000 dead after powerful earthquake in Morocco

  • Elementary school students and staff surprise assistant principal battling cancer

  • Biden prepares to head to Vietnam after high-stakes summit in India

  • Police report new sightings of escaped Pennsylvania prisoner

  • Lahaina community mourns lives lost in wildfires one month later

  • U.S. facing ADHD medication shortage as students head back to school

American explorer rescued after being trapped underground in Turkey cave

The extraordinarily complicated mission to get American explorer Mark Dickey to the surface was finally successful after he was trapped 3,400 feet underground inside a cave in Turkey for more than a week. NBC News’ Molly Hunter has more details on the urgent rescue.Sept. 11, 2023

