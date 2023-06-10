IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump speaks out for first time since being indicted on federal charges

    02:38

  • High school football player celebrates with team after learning he’s cancer free

    03:23

  • As nation faces lifeguard shortage, 2 fathers drown in separate incidents trying to save children

    01:52

  • 4 children found alive 40 days after plane crashed in Amazon jungle

    02:00

  • 'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski found dead at age 81 in North Carolina prison

    01:58
  • Now Playing

    American-made armored military vehicles used for first time on Ukraine’s battlefield

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Legal experts weigh in on criminal case against Trump

    02:43

  • Trump indicted on 37 counts in classified documents case

    10:44

  • 64 million remain under air quality alerts from Canada’s wildfire smoke

    01:55

  • GM and Ford agree to allow electric vehicle drivers to use Tesla chargers

    01:58

  • Afghanistan veteran and quadruple amputee builds retreat for healing and coping

    02:29

  • Wildfire smoke shifts south, putting more cities in air quality danger zone

    04:24

  • Trump indicted on federal charges in classified documents investigation

    12:23

  • Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia begins

    01:47

  • Pat Robertson, televangelist who mixed faith and politics, dies at 93

    01:46

  • Joran van der Sloot arrives in the U.S. to face charges linked to Natalee Holloway disappearance

    02:02

  • Companies push to fill empty offices, as some city centers sit empty

    01:56

  • ‘Parade’ returns to Broadway with a message of hope

    01:59

  • AI meets agriculture with new farm machines to kill weeds and harvest crops

    02:46

  • Government looking into child migrant worker allegations at U.S. companies: NBC News investigation

    01:46

Nightly News

American-made armored military vehicles used for first time on Ukraine’s battlefield

01:51

On Saturday, American-made Bradley Fighting Vehicles were used in combat for the first time as part of Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez has the latest updates from Ukraine.June 10, 2023

  • Trump speaks out for first time since being indicted on federal charges

    02:38

  • High school football player celebrates with team after learning he’s cancer free

    03:23

  • As nation faces lifeguard shortage, 2 fathers drown in separate incidents trying to save children

    01:52

  • 4 children found alive 40 days after plane crashed in Amazon jungle

    02:00

  • 'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski found dead at age 81 in North Carolina prison

    01:58
  • Now Playing

    American-made armored military vehicles used for first time on Ukraine’s battlefield

    01:51

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All