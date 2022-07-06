American travels to Ukraine to bring best friend’s wife, child to safety

American Pete Yedinak traveled from Wisconsin to Ukraine in order to convince his best friend Anton, who lived there with his wife Alla and their daughter Liza, to move to safety. After fleeing Kyiv, Anton and Alla were faced with an impossible decision - to leave their country or stay. Pete accompanied Alla and Liza to Poland, however Anton stayed in Ukraine. Alla applied to the new U.S. relocation program for Ukrainian refugees and she and Liza are now living safely with their friend Pete. Even though the family is 5,000 miles from Anton, Alla says being in America may save her child.July 6, 2022