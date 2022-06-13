IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump campaign staff testify in January 6th second hearing

    02:34
  • Now Playing

    Americans adjust spending after brutal day on Wall Street, Fed expected to raise rates

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Senators work on new gun deal framework

    01:47

  • White supremacist group arrested in Idaho now out on bail

    01:46

  • Russian invasion puts isolated Ukrainian orphanage at risk

    02:00

  • Soaring rents in South Florida force families into tough decisions

    02:27

  • Jennifer Hudson achieves EGOT status

    01:34

  • Retiring teachers from across the nation share their special student send offs

    02:26

  • Louisiana research center studying infants to learn about obesity

    02:24

  • Idaho police arrest 31 white nationalists in back of U-Haul

    01:39

  • American families struggle to survive as inflation and gas prices soar

    04:50

  • Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien to testify in January 6th hearing

    01:36

  • Gun safety activists’ mixed reaction to proposed gun deal

    02:09

  • Senators strike bipartisan gun deal

    02:03

  • First Black woman to win Olympic speed skating gold Erin Jackson boards F-16 for Air Force graduation

    01:11

  • Revisiting Mayfield, Kentucky six months after tornado devastation

    03:00

  • NASA to join the search for UFOs

    01:31

  • Heatwave engulfing the West Coast

    01:31

  • Uvalde school police chief speaks out in first interview since mass shooting

    02:00

  • Trump responds to former AG Barr’s January 6th testimony

    04:17

Nightly News

Americans adjust spending after brutal day on Wall Street, Fed expected to raise rates

01:49

Sky high inflation and a potential recession is weighing heavily on Wall Street investors. The Dow closed down 876 points, and the S&P fell into bear market territory. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again this week to tame inflation. All of it is having a very real impact on Americans, with many adjusting their spending because of soaring costs.June 13, 2022

  • Trump campaign staff testify in January 6th second hearing

    02:34
  • Now Playing

    Americans adjust spending after brutal day on Wall Street, Fed expected to raise rates

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Senators work on new gun deal framework

    01:47

  • White supremacist group arrested in Idaho now out on bail

    01:46

  • Russian invasion puts isolated Ukrainian orphanage at risk

    02:00

  • Soaring rents in South Florida force families into tough decisions

    02:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All