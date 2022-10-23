IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The first responder parade for a Michigan boy that went above and beyond

    02:04

  • Nationwide, 36% of counties, largely in the Midwest and South, constitute “maternity care deserts”

    03:03

  • South Korea and North Korea exchange warning shots

    08:08

  • Governor Hochul promises cameras in each subway car amid rising crime underground

    02:10
  • Now Playing

    Americans are fired up more than ever for midterms

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    Two nurses killed in maternity ward shooting

    02:00

  • Ukraine appearing ready to retake Kherson

    01:51

  • A state trooper’s retirement surprise

    02:12

  • Deadline nears for public to weigh in on airline seat sizes

    02:35

  • Buried car discovered in yard of multi-million dollar mansion

    01:42

  • More than a million Ukrainians left without power after Russian attacks, says President Zelenskyy 

    01:51

  • Early voting begins in battleground Nevada

    02:10

  • Popular tourist destination Puerto Vallarta bracing for hurricane

    01:25

  • Virus outbreak in children overwhelming hospitals nationwide

    02:09

  • Companies offering menopause benefits to retain talent

    01:56

  • Iranian American women speak out about protests

    02:31

  • Mississippi River’s low water levels stalls boat traffic, stokes economic fears

    02:21

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump for documents and testimony

    02:34

  • Dr. Ashish Jha on triple threat of winter illnesses in the U.S.

    01:49

  • Hospitals scrambling with spike in child respiratory illnesses

    02:23

Nightly News

Americans are fired up more than ever for midterms

02:05

A new NBC News poll reveals that 70% of registered voters say they’re highly interested in the election. This is the largest percentage ever recorded at this point before the vote, suggesting turnout in November could be sky-high. NBC News’ Josh Lederman breaks down voter concerns and dives deep into the poll’s results.Oct. 23, 2022

  • The first responder parade for a Michigan boy that went above and beyond

    02:04

  • Nationwide, 36% of counties, largely in the Midwest and South, constitute “maternity care deserts”

    03:03

  • South Korea and North Korea exchange warning shots

    08:08

  • Governor Hochul promises cameras in each subway car amid rising crime underground

    02:10
  • Now Playing

    Americans are fired up more than ever for midterms

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    Two nurses killed in maternity ward shooting

    02:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All