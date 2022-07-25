Americans hurting from soaring inflation as Fed expected to raise rates again

Across the country, inflation is soaring and up 9.1 percent year-over-year. Many families are asking for help at the Loudon County food bank in Virginia, but they ran out of food after 90 minutes. Meanwhile, a new AAA poll finds 88 percent of those asked are cutting back on driving due to higher gas prices. All of these factors are adding pressure on the Federal Reserve, which is expected to raise interest rates another three-fourths of a percentage point this week.July 25, 2022