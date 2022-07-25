IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Americans hurting from soaring inflation as Fed expected to raise rates again

Nightly News

Americans hurting from soaring inflation as Fed expected to raise rates again

01:33

Across the country, inflation is soaring and up 9.1 percent year-over-year. Many families are asking for help at the Loudon County food bank in Virginia, but they ran out of food after 90 minutes. Meanwhile, a new AAA poll finds 88 percent of those asked are cutting back on driving due to higher gas prices. All of these factors are adding pressure on the Federal Reserve, which is expected to raise interest rates another three-fourths of a percentage point this week.July 25, 2022

    Americans hurting from soaring inflation as Fed expected to raise rates again

