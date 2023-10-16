IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Biden to travel to Israel on Wednesday

Nightly News

Americans in Israel making difficult decision to leave as war rages on

01:44

As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, many Americans in Israel are making the tough decision to leave the country. Unlike the Gaza strip where Americans are among those stuck by the Egyptian border, travel out of Israel is possible although it is complicated. NBC News’ Josh Lederman has more details.Oct. 16, 2023

