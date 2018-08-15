Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Nightly News

Americans rationing insulin as prices skyrocket

26-year-old Alec Smith couldn’t afford the $1,300 a month insulin he needed to control his diabetes, so he tried rationing it -- and died. His mother is now speaking out, telling NBC News she lost her son “because of pharmaceutical greed.”Aug.15.2018

Nightly News

  • New Mexico compound mysteriously destroyed by authorities

    01:23

  • Trump revokes former CIA Director Brennan’s security clearance

    02:14

  • Pregnant Colorado mother and two daughters reported missing

    01:24

  • Veterans band together to rebuild homes destroyed by Hurricane Harvey

    01:43

  • Americans rationing insulin as prices skyrocket

    01:48

  • Exclusive: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey addresses Alex Jones ‘timeout’ decision

    03:53

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News