Americans rationing insulin as prices skyrocket
26-year-old Alec Smith couldn’t afford the $1,300 a month insulin he needed to control his diabetes, so he tried rationing it -- and died. His mother is now speaking out, telling NBC News she lost her son “because of pharmaceutical greed.”
