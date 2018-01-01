Feedback
Americans sound off on the 2017 headlines

 

NBC News talks to Americans across the country to find out which news stories affected them the most this year.

Anger grows and hope fades as Puerto Rico's ground zero remains without power

10 Americans among 12 killed in fiery plane crash in Costa Rica

'Nigerian prince' scammer was 67-year-old from Louisiana, police say

Chief Justice John Roberts orders evaluation of sex misconduct in courts

Sheriff's deputy killed, others wounded in Colorado shootout

Where the U.S. stands in the fight against ISIS
10 Americans among 12 killed in fiery plane crash in Costa Rica

Iran protests death toll reaches 12, state media reports

'Nigerian prince' scammer was 67-year-old from Louisiana, police say

New Year's Eve blaze in Liverpool, England, destroys 1,400 cars

